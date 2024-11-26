(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian FSB has announced the revocation of accreditation and expulsion from the country of Wilkes Edward Pryor, second secretary of the department of the British Embassy in Moscow.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Svoboda .

The FSB suspected Pryor of“intelligence and subversive activities that threaten national security.” The agency also notes that Pryor allegedly“replaced one of the six British intelligence officers expelled from Russia in August this year as a cover.” The was ordered to leave the country within two weeks.

Almost simultaneously, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that British Ambassador to Moscow Nigel Casey had been summoned to the aggressor country's foreign ministry.

The decision was announced amid another round of tension between Moscow and the West, following reports that Ukraine had received permission from its allies, including the United States and the United Kingdom, to use their long-range missiles to strike targets on Russian territory.

As Ukrinform reported, in September, the British Foreign Office called the charges brought by the Russian security service FSB against six employees of the British Embassy in Moscow completely unfounded.