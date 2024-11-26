Without More Investment And Better Leadership, The AFLW Risks Slipping Back Into The Shadows

Author: Hans Westerbeek

The AFL Women's (AFLW) league was launched in 2017 as the Australian League (AFL) responded to growing demand for a professional for women in Australian rules football.

Interest had steadily risen over the previous decade, fuelled by an increase in grassroots participation and advocacy for gender equity in sports.

Part of this growth was stimulated by community-level programs and policy changes aimed at encouraging female participation in sports traditionally dominated by men.

As North Melbourne and Brisbane prepare to battle in this year's grand final, let's look back at what is working, what isn't and what needs to be done in the future.

A blaze of glory

In its inaugural year, the AFLW received overwhelming fan support, attracting record-breaking crowds and viewership numbers.

The debut match at Melbourne's Princes Park attracted more than 24,000 spectators, far surpassing initial expectations.

Other highlights included the emergence of AFLW greats like Erin Phillips , Daisy Pearce and Emma Kearney in the early seasons.

A defining moment occurred in 2019 when Tayla Harris became an unexpected symbol of resilience against misogyny. Captured mid-kick by photographer Michael Willson, Harris's powerful image went viral.

Rather than celebrating her athleticism, social media was flooded with abusive, sexualised comments.

Unfazed, Harris seized the moment to confront gender-based violence, turning vile trolling into a platform for change.

Beyond her achievements on the field, Harris will be remembered as a trailblazer in the fight against misogyny in sport.

Over time though, challenges also emerged.

Problems arise

Issues around fair wages, part-time contracts, scheduling , and limited support infrastructure underscored the struggle to professionalise fully and retain fan interest.

These issues resulted in a decline in attendance and television viewership since the inaugural season in 2017.

From an average of more than 6,400 fans per game during 2017–20, crowd numbers dropped significantly to almost 2,600 in 2021–24.

On television, the new league's debut season attracted an impressive 180,000 viewers per match on average.

By season seven, however, this number had dropped to just 53,000 . Notably, that season coincided with the men's AFL finals, which likely has an impact on visibility and audience retention.

While AFLW boss Emma Moore recently announced a 9.8% increase in average television viewership from 2023, these figures remain far below the league's early highs.

In cricket, the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) offers an insightful comparison – it overtook the AFLW in TV ratings in 2021 even amid its own challenges.

Despite a decline during the men's T20 World Cup that year, the WBBL still achieved an average of 174,000 viewers per free-to-air match.

In contrast, AFLW games attracted around 91,000 viewers, according to data from Cricket Australia .

These figures underscore the challenge facing AFLW in an increasingly crowded sports market.

Experts call for action

Kelli Underwood, host of Fox Footy panel show AFLW on Fox, has argued a deep and comprehensive review is required.

Underwood believes the AFLW needs a significant reset before its tenth season, calling for a bold ten-year plan with players at the centre.

She criticises the scheduling, highlighting player fatigue, injuries and overworked staff due to crammed fixtures.

North Melbourne captain Emma Kearney also advocates for significant changes.

She proposes a trial of a heavier size-five football used by men, a longer 17-round season, and double-header matches alongside the men's competition.

She also notes full-time coaches and better scheduling of matches are required changes .

The decision to expand from eight initial teams to 18 by 2022 has also been queried .

While the intent – to provide a team for every men's AFL club supporter to cheer on – was commendable, this accelerated expansion has posed challenges to competition quality and development.

By contrast, the National Rugby League's women's competition has taken a more measured path.

With just ten teams, the NRLW maintains a consistent Thursday-to-Sunday schedule, allowing each team to face every other side in a home-and-away format, fostering competitive balance and spectator engagement.

What can be done?

At the heart of the AFLW's struggles is the glaring reality that many players still cannot afford to dedicate themselves to the sport full time.

Many AFLW athletes are left to balance part-time jobs or study with their playing careers, inevitably leading to fatigue and underperformance. The same applies to coaching and support staff.

This part-time model is unsustainable and hinders the development of the league.

In addition to insufficiently rewarded and dedicated staff, the scheduling of AFLW matches is a major concern.

Some believe“football fatigue” is a real issue, in that extending the overall AFL season (sequentially combining the men's and women's competitions) is too much .

This hurts the women's game more than the men's, while the current fixture also leaves many players with insufficient recovery time between games, contributing to fatigue and injuries .

Poorly timed matches, often competing with other major sports or scheduled in unsuitable time slots, also reduces the number of fans tuning in or attending games.

For the AFLW to avoid fading into obscurity, the AFL must urgently redirect its focus to the human and technical infrastructure that will sustain the league.

This means proper salaries for players and staff, full-time professional roles for coaches and medical teams, and a thoughtfully designed schedule that prioritises player welfare. Partnering with the men's game (double headers) may create economies of scale and efficiency.

Women's football in Australia has made enormous strides in the past decade but those gains can be easily undone by neglect.

The AFL must invest in the foundations now – both in the people who make the game happen and the infrastructure that supports them – if the AFLW is to survive and thrive.

Without those investments, women's football risks slipping back into the shadows.