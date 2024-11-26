Care Managers Ltd: Redefining Compassionate Care In The UK Healthcare Sector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HTE TWSIII framework

Nursing and Care Service Worker

healthcare staffing

Care Managers Ltd, founded in 2019, delivers home care and staffing solutions, growing from a job board to a leading provider with a mission for excellence.

CWMBRAN, TORFAEN, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Turning Point Inspires a Mission of CompassionIn 2022, Mercy Alli, a co-founder of Care Managers Ltd experienced a life-changing crisis that exposed critical service gaps. After facing an hours-long ambulance delay and enduring a challenging surgery, Mercy emerged with a powerful sense of purpose: no one should ever feel alone or unsupported in their time of need. This experience transformed the mission at Care Managers Ltd, shifting the focus to providing compassionate, reliable, and responsive support to families, communities, and healthcare institutions.A Recognised Commitment to Quality: Joining HealthTrust Europe's Prestigious FrameworkCare Managers Ltd is thrilled to announce been awarded a place on HealthTrust Europe's (HTE) Total Workforce Solutions III (TWSIII) Temporary Staffing Solutions framework. This achievement is a significant milestone, recognising the commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare professionals across the UK. Through TWSIII, Care Managers Ltd is authorised in two critical areas:Lot 3b - Nursing & Care Service Workers : Supplying compassionate, highly-trained nursing staff who bring a person-centred approach to care.Lot 5 - Social Care and Social Workers: Providing dedicated social care professionals who are essential to individual and community well-being.Securing these awards is an honour that underscores the company's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in healthcare staffing .What This Means for Care Managers Ltd Clients and CommunitiesThe company's participation in the HTE TWSIII framework means enhanced access to skilled, compassionate care workers who are ready to support healthcare providers and families across the UK. Care Managers Ltd is equipped to offer a level of service that ensures peace of mind for both its clients and those it serves. With a robust selection process, comprehensive training, and a strong support network, Care Managers Ltd stands ready to meet diverse staffing needs, including for local authorities, NHS organisations, and private clients.Standards of ExcellenceCare Managers Ltd is fully registered with The Care Quality Commission (CQC) and Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW). Care Managers Ltd is proud to be members of Care England, Care and Support West, and The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCO). This affirms the company's pledge to deliver only the best in healthcare staffing. The company's nurses and care assistants undergo rigorous screening, including enhanced DBS certification, ensuring a safe and reliable workforce for every client.Looking Forward: A Vision for the Future of HealthcareThe award from HealthTrust Europe is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Care Managers Ltd. The company is looking forward to expanding partnerships and enhancing the impact it can have in communities across the UK. Guided by the founding mission, the company remains committed to delivering compassionate, responsive care-one life, one family, and one community at a time.Care Managers Ltd believes that every moment of care matters. From their dedicated staff to the clients and communities it serves, the company is proud to be a part of the journey toward better, more supportive healthcare for all.

Emmanuel Alli

Care Managers Ltd

+44 7768 780102

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.