Discover New Mayan Adventures: Martsam Travel Unveils 2025 Programs At FITUR

Martsam logo symbolizes the Fifth Sun of the Maya, representing the company's commitment to authentic and immersive Mayan World travel experiences.

A captivating glimpse of Guatemala and Belize: ancient ruins, vibrant culture, wildlife, and pristine tropical beaches.

Martsam Travel unveils 2025 travel programs at FITUR, blending Guatemala's culture and Belize's paradise with immersive, sustainable Mayan World experiences.

- Lily MartinezANTIGUA GUATEMALA, SACATEPEQUEZ, GUATEMALA, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Martsam Travel, a premier Destination Management Company (DMC) based in Guatemala and Belize, is thrilled to announce its participation in FITUR 2025, the International Tourism Trade Fair, taking place from January 22 to 26 in Madrid, Spain. Visitors can find Martsam Travel at the Guatemala Stand, where the team will unveil exclusive new 2025 itineraries. These itineraries blend Guatemala's vibrant cultural heritage with the pristine natural beauty of Belize's tropical white sand beaches.As a leading operator across the Mayan World-including Guatemala, Belize, Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras-Martsam Travel specializes in designing bespoke experiences that capture the region's essence. Focusing on immersive, sustainable travel , the company's new itineraries offer travelers opportunities to explore ancient traditions, breathtaking landscapes, and meaningful connections with local communities."Guatemala and Belize are at the heart of the Mayan World's story," said Benedicto Grijalva, Marketing Director of Martsam Travel. "At FITUR 2025, we are thrilled to present itineraries that seamlessly blend the vibrant cultural heritage of Guatemala with Belize's paradisiacal beaches and unspoiled natural wonders, offering travelers an unmatched adventure in this remarkable region."A Fusion of Culture, Nature, and ParadiseMartsam Travel's new 2025 itineraries take travelers on a captivating journey through the Mayan World:Cultural Heritage in Guatemala:.Discover ancient Mayan ruins like Tikal and Quiriguá..Wander through colorful markets in Chichicastenango..Participate in unique cultural traditions within local communities..Explore the natural wonders through our birding, wildlife, and photography Expeditions.Nature's Bounty in Belize: Explore lush rainforests, snorkel along the Belize Barrier Reef-one of the world's largest-and relax on the white sand beaches of a tropical paradise.Multi-Destination Adventures: Experience the seamless connection between destinations, combining Guatemala's highlands, volcanoes, and colonial charm with Belize's Caribbean vibe and eco-lodges.Immersive Cultural and Sustainable Experiences: Dive into a colorful live culture by visiting community-led projects supported by Martsam Travel. These activities enhance the journey and create meaningful, lasting memories as travelers engage directly with the people and initiatives shaping the region.Commitment to Sustainability and Community ImpactMartsam Travel is dedicated to promoting sustainable tourism that benefits local communities while preserving the cultural and natural wealth of the Mayan World. By collaborating with artisans, ecologists, and local leaders, the company ensures that each journey inspires travelers and positively impacts the region.Benedicto Grijalva added, "Sustainability is at the core of our operations. Our FITUR itineraries highlight our commitment to protecting the environment, empowering local communities, and creating unforgettable experiences for our guests."Visit Martsam Travel at FITUR 2025Martsam Travel invites all FITUR attendees to visit the Guatemala Stand to explore their offerings and discuss how these unique itineraries can transform travel portfolios. The team will be available to schedule one-on-one meetings with travel agents, tour operators, and other industry professionals.

