Urban Renaissance Group Hires Manuel Garibay As Chief Investment Officer

SEATTLE, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial firm Urban Renaissance Group LLC ( ) (URG) today announced it has expanded its executive team with the hiring of local real estate leader Manuel Garibay as Chief Officer.

Manuel Garibay, Chief Investment Officer at Urban Renaissance Group

Garibay, who was a founding partner of local real estate firm Kamiak, has been active in real estate investment and development for 20 years with experience spanning multiple sectors and geographies. During this time, he's managed more than $2.5 billion in real estate investments in the U.S., including multifamily, office, hotel, and retail assets.

Matt Simo, URG's incoming CEO, commented "I am thrilled to welcome Manuel to the URG team. Manuel brings a truly impressive and diverse expertise in investment, development, and asset management, particularly in our target markets. His deep understanding of multiple sectors, combined with his ability to align investment and operating strategy, will be instrumental as URG continues to grow and innovate."

"Beyond his exceptional professional qualifications, Manuel is a wonderful cultural fit for our organization. His collaborative leadership style and commitment to fostering teamwork and excellence resonate deeply with our values. I am confident that Manuel will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission and achieving our strategic goals."

Prior to co-founding Kamiak, Garibay served as a Vice President at Blackstone's EQ Office platform working on a 3.7 million square foot office portfolio in the Pacific Northwest and was involved in acquisitions, leasing and dispositions totaling over $1.2 billion of transaction value. Prior to joining EQ Office, he worked on the portfolio management and acquisitions team at Vulcan Real Estate in Seattle. Garibay was part of the team that managed a 3.0 million square feet portfolio in Seattle including Amazon's Corporate Headquarters and several residential projects. He also worked for Clarion Partners and KeyBank Capital Markets.

"URG's exceptional team and deep commitment to its principles make it a standout in the commercial real estate industry," said Garibay. "I'm excited to bring my expertise to a company with such a strong reputation and look forward to playing my part in driving its strategic growth and delivering value for its partners."

In his role as Chief Investment Officer, Garibay's responsibilities will include the creation and execution of URG's growth strategy, oversight of all investment activities including acquisitions, development and asset management, and managing capital partner relationships with institutional and private investors. He and his team are responsible for sourcing, evaluating, and executing real estate investment opportunities in target markets.

About Urban Renaissance Group

Urban Renaissance Group LLC is a Seattle-based full-service commercial real estate company, engaged in acquisitions, development, asset management, leasing, property management and ownership in Seattle, Bellevue, Denver and Portland. Founded in 2006, the strategic premise of Urban Renaissance Group (URG) is that the form of the American City is changing. URG acts as a catalyst that understands and ignites that change, thereby building community, generating appropriate returns for its investors and opportunities for its partners and employees. Learn more at .

