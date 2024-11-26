'Hear' Come The Holidays: International Hearing Society (IHS) Encourages Advocacy For Those Experiencing Hearing Loss

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is upon us, which means it is time to start planning and preparing for those elaborate gatherings with family, friends, and co-workers. While many people can relate to the stress of planning and/or attending these events, fewer understand the added challenges of attending a party while also experiencing hearing loss.

Kochanowski, BS, ACA, BC-HIS, encourages people to be advocates for those experiencing hearing loss this holiday season. Kochanowski said, "Holiday gatherings can magnify hearing loss issues as people who experience hardness of hearing often cannot enjoy full communication while being in noisy settings and don't always know where to turn for help. There are many new products on the market that offer people a gateway to addressing hearing health. With many over-the-counter and prescription hearing aids available on the market, the choices can be overwhelming. This is where a hearing aid specialist can help you and your loved ones address hearing loss and provide the best solutions."

Be an advocate for loved ones who experience hardness of hearing this holiday season.

A first step to being an advocate for yourself (and a loved one) is to schedule a hearing check. Here are guidelines for when/how often individuals should check their hearing:



People should get their hearing tested at least every three years.

People regularly exposed to noise should have an annual hearing test.

People who notice a change in their hearing or develop tinnitus should have their hearing checked as soon as possible.

Current hearing aid wearers should have an annual hearing test. Find a licensed hearing care provider near you at

Here are some practical tips* from the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) for hosts and attendees to help those with hearing loss during holiday celebrations:



sit in the middle of the table – this way you can see faces for better lipreading,

sit with an ally – having one person next to you who knows the extent of your hearing loss can pay dividends for your confidence,

if you already have hearing aids, come prepared with extra batteries to optimize your holiday experience,

if you didn't hear what someone said, ask for them to repeat,

keep background music low and turn it off for dinnertime,

ensure the lights in the dining room are bright so people can see faces, and provide an escape such as a smaller, quieter room that allows for more one-on-one conversations and gives those experiencing hearing loss a break from the noise.

Take action today to make this holiday season's celebrations and future gatherings enjoyable for all.

* Holiday Hints - Hearing Loss Association of America

About the International Hearing Society

The International Hearing Society (IHS) is a membership association that represents hearing healthcare professionals worldwide, including hearing aid specialists. IHS members are engaged in the practice of performing hearing assessments, ordering the use of, selecting, fitting, and dispensing hearing instruments, counseling patients, and providing aftercare services. Founded in 1951, IHS protects, represents, and promotes the interests of hearing healthcare and hearing healthcare professionals. For more information visit .

