Northern Railway Celebrates Constitution Day With Pledge Ceremony
Date
11/26/2024 3:16:53 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager, Northern Railway, along with other senior officials, undertook a pledge ceremony today at Northern Railway Headquarters office to commemorate constitution Day.
The ceremony involved reading the preamble of the Constitution of India, reaffirming their commitment to upholding the values and principles enshrined in the Constitution.
The General Manager and senior officials read out the Preamble of the Constitution at a ceremony held at Baroda House, emphasizing the importance of the Constitution in governing the nation.
The officials took a pledge to uphold the values and principles of the Constitution, demonstrating their commitment to the nation's founding document.
Constitution Day is celebrated every year on 26th November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. This year's celebrations hold special significance as Northern Railway reaffirms its dedication to the principles of justice, equality, and liberty.
