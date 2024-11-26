Allies Not To Push Ukraine Into Hasty Negotiations With Russia Former Polish FM
11/26/2024 3:12:16 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) International partners will not pressure Ukraine into premature negotiations with Russia that could lead to unfavorable outcomes.
Former Polish Foreign Minister Anna Fotyga stated this in an interview with Ukrinform .
"I have always been concerned about this possibility [of allies pushing Ukraine toward rushed negotiations with Russia], but at the same time, I remain optimistic. I believe the desire to change the situation and prevent Ukraine from losing its territorial integrity will prevail," Fotyga said.
She emphasized that negotiations leading to a frozen conflict would benefit neither Ukraine nor the world. "Russia must not profit from its criminal actions," the former minister stressed.
Fotyga expressed strong support for Ukraine's swift invitation to NATO. "Any progress in this direction is significant as it will drive further changes," she remarked.
As previously reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's victory plan prioritizes Ukraine's immediate invitation to NATO, underscoring the strategic importance of full integration into the Alliance.
