Extension of the TRATON Executive Board

Strengthening the execution of the company's TRATON Way Forward Strategy Focus on establishing the TRATON Modular System Munich, 26.11.2024 – In the execution of its TRATON Way Forward Strategy, TRATON has taken another important step by strengthening its Executive Board with a focus on Research & Development (R&D). The Supervisory Board of the company decided to appoint Niklas Klingenberg, Head of TRATON GROUP R&D, to the Executive Board as of January 1, 2025. In his function, Niklas Klingenberg plays a pivotal role in establishing a group-wide R&D organization that serves all brands in the TRATON GROUP by developing the TRATON Modular System. On November 1, 2023, Klingenberg took over the role as Head of Group R&D in addition to his former tasks as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of R&D at Scania. Earlier this year, he handed over his Scania position to Sara Forsberg to focus completely on the important transition into a Group R&D organization at TRATON. In appointing Klingenberg to the Executive Board of TRATON SE, the Supervisory Board is underlining the strategic commitment to build one powerful global group capable of delivering unmatched customer value in a fast-changing logistics ecosystem. The global transportation industry is changing rapidly, with electrification, automation and digitalization fundamentally transforming the business model – the TRATON Modular System is the answer, and the strengthening of TRATON's Executive Board a fitting consequence. “I am very happy to see Niklas Klingenberg becoming an even more integral part of the leadership team of TRATON. His appointment to the Executive Board is an important sign inside and outside of our Group, really supporting our dedication to transforming transportation,” said Christian Levin, CEO of the TRATON GROUP.“Niklas Klingenberg will strengthen our work with his broad technical expertise as well as his outstanding understanding of collaborative leadership and intercultural experience.”

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles.“Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.

