GOI Offers Financial Relief To Telecom Companies By Removing Bank Guarantee Requirement

New Delhi, Nov 26 (KNN India) In a significant move to alleviate the strain on companies, the Indian has removed the requirement for guarantees on past spectrum purchases, providing relief worth over Rs 30,000 crore.

This decision, approved by the Union Cabinet on Monday, is expected to particularly benefit Vodafone Idea, which has been grappling with a hefty financial burden.

The relief will be most impactful for Vodafone Idea, which faced bank guarantee requirements exceeding Rs 24,000 crore.

However, other telecom giants like Reliance Jio and Airtel will also stand to benefit from this decision, which is set to enhance the overall financial health of the industry.

A senior official familiar with the development explained that the government's move would not alter the payment schedules for these companies.

"This measure will help maintain the health of the industry and enable companies to better manage their financial cash flows and investment needs," the official told The Times of India.

The relief is expected to boost telecom operators' ability to invest in infrastructure, innovate, and serve the growing demand for digital services.

However, the government has set specific conditions to ensure the protection of the public exchequer. These conditions are designed to safeguard against potential defaults on payments by the telecom companies.

The move follows earlier reforms announced in 2021, where the government waived bank guarantees for spectrum purchases made in 2022 and beyond.

The current relief, which focuses on bank guarantees tied to spectrum purchases in auctions held in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2021, comes as part of ongoing efforts to support the beleaguered telecom sector.

Industry bodies, including the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), had long advocated for the removal of bank guarantees, citing the burden they placed on companies.

This new development is expected to provide much-needed breathing room for the sector, which has faced severe financial pressures over recent years.

