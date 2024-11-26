Handloom And Handicraft GI Products Take Centre Stage At New Delhi Summit

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 26 (KNN) The of Textiles successfully concluded the 'GI & Beyond 2024' Summit in New Delhi, highlighting the global potential of India's Geographical Indication (GI) tagged handloom and handicraft products.

The event, organised by the Office of the Development Commissioner for Handlooms and the Handloom Export Council, brought together international stakeholders to showcase the cultural and economic significance of traditional Indian craftsmanship.

Union of Textiles, Giriraj Singh, emphasised the strategic importance of GI products in promoting India's cultural heritage.

During the inaugural session, he announced the distribution of GI certificates to 10 artisans from across the country and outlined the ministry's vision to elevate these products from 'Gaon to Global.'

The minister stressed the need to integrate GI-tagged products into cultural and heritage tourism strategies, aligning with the broader national goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The summit attracted a diverse international delegation, with representatives from 13 countries spanning four continents.

The event featured approximately 20 overseas buyers, 50 exporters and multinational corporations, 70 GI authorised users, and 40 government officials.

This comprehensive gathering facilitated meaningful discussions on expanding the market potential for GI-tagged products and integrating traditional craftsmanship with contemporary business practices.

Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, highlighted the deeper significance of handloom and handicraft sectors, describing them as 'testament to India's diversity, creativity, and legacy.'

She characterised the GI tag as a tool for artisan empowerment and a bridge to global markets, emphasising the storytelling potential inherent in each craft and artisan's work.

A special thematic exhibition was a centrepiece of the summit, showcasing an extensive array of GI-tagged handloom and handicraft products from across India.

The display attracted significant attention, allowing attendees to appreciate the regional uniqueness and cultural value of these artisanal creations.

Overseas buyers and domestic exporters expressed enthusiasm about the products, with many indicating willingness to support global promotion efforts.

The summit concluded with a collective commitment to supporting India's handloom and handicraft sector, ensuring that the legacy of GI products continues to thrive both domestically and internationally.

Key government officials, including Rachana Shah, Secretary of Textiles, and Dr. M. Beena, Development Commissioner for Handlooms, were among the distinguished attendees who contributed to the event's strategic discussions.

