Discover The Power Of The MT125 Tractor Robotics & Automation News

The MT-125 comes equipped with cutting-edge TCS, which leverages ECU functions and real-time riding data to eliminate rear wheel drifting for ultimate controllability and thrills.

Furthermore, its slipper/assist clutch gives riders a lighter feeling at the lever while helping avoid sudden downshifts.

Aggressive styling and easy handling have made the MT-125 an attractive choice among young riders and city commuters. This lightweight Hyper Naked is known to carve up twisty roads like no other motorcycle can.

1. Powerful 125cc Engine

The MT125 features an advanced EU5 compliant engine that produces impressive response at lower rpm for thrilling acceleration, and with its lightweight 140-section rear tyre will take your riding to new levels, making every journey an adventure; whether commuting to work or hitting the open road for weekend rides.

On the road, the MT125's motor is lively; around Malaga industrial estates it whizzes past at a speedy clip that only changes when hitching up hills or pulling over for traffic.

On more relaxed rides with my steamboat fatty in tow, Michelin tires were more than capable of accommodating his weight while progress remained smooth, calm, and confident.

An assist and slipper clutch is a much-welcomed feature; this reduces physical input when changing gear, makes aggressive high-rpm downshifts more seamless, and prevents rear wheel lock ups under hard braking conditions.

These small improvements make a big difference to ride quality; one such improvement that helps unlock your Dark Side on an MT125's engine!

2. Stylish Design

As its name implies, the MT125 is an attractive bike designed to grab passersby's attention. Drawing inspiration from its larger brothers in the MT series (MT-07 and MT-09) the MT125 boasts sharp, edgy styling which will help set it apart from others on the road.

Handling-wise, the 125cc engine of the MT125 is highly maneuverable and agile for easy control. In addition, its lightweight frame offers superb balance and stability.

The Yamaha MT125 features sporty handling thanks to its wide handlebars and seat design, providing riders with an exciting ride. Plus, Michelin Pilot Street tyres provide plenty of grip compared to budget bikes which typically use subpar rubber.

This makes the bike especially beneficial for motorcycling novices looking for their first outings without losing confidence too quickly.

3. Comfortable Ride

The new engine of the MT125 is enhanced by its 292mm front disc and class-leading radial mount caliper for powerful yet precise braking performance with excellent feel.

Furthermore, TCS (Torque Control System) optimizes how much power is transmitted backwards in order to minimise slip.

This makes the MT125 an excellent option for urban commuting. Light enough to easily weave between cars and manhole covers, yet stable enough and comfortable enough for an energetic weekend ride out – no wonder so many young riders choose it.

An important contributor to the MT's comfort is its premium ride quality, featuring 41mm USD fork and mono-shock suspension with assist and slipper clutch for effortless downshifts and reduced physical effort at the lever – helping riders experience all its capabilities with six-speed gearbox!

All together this makes for an unrivalled combination of power, style, and comfort!

4. Easy to Operate

No matter if it's your first ride or you're an experienced pro looking to ace your commute, the MT125 is designed with you in mind – its engine is lively and responsive; gearshifting through its six-speed gearbox is simple; even high rev downshifts are handled safely thanks to an assist and slipper clutch system.

At the rear, this bike features a 41mm KYB inverted fork with monoshock that's firm when whipping into corners yet soft enough to absorb road imperfections. Up front is 292mm disc featuring radial-mounted brake caliper for strong yet progressive bite.

The Yamaha MT125 features a five-inch flat panel TFT dashboard connected via their MyRide app that can display text messages, calls and tyre pressure information as well as record your ride data so you can challenge a friend with speed/distance races!

A traction control system ensures total control of your bike – the base price starts from PS4524! Available colours include Icon Blue, Tech Black or Ice Fluo.

5. Easy to Maintain

For 2020, the MT125 engine has been upgraded with an assist and slipper clutch to give riders a super-light feeling at the lever and improve downshifting smoothly to prevent rear wheel lock ups.

Furthermore, this new clutch allows more control at higher speeds for more secure riding experiences tailored to young riders who use this bike.

Michael Mann, BikeSocial's resident 43 year-old young rider took out the MT125 to experience what had changed and whether it made the bike better.

It quickly became evident that this bike had been designed specifically to appeal to younger riders with its aggressive styling and agile handling characteristics.

As we weaved through traffic, the MT's narrow profile enabled us to seize any opportunity presented by gaps in the road to accelerate away quickly.

Its lightweight frame also made turning tight corners or navigating city streets easy while its 41mm USD forks and mono-shock rear suspension were designed specifically to provide sporty handling at higher speeds while providing impressive comfort levels.