Georgia To Hold Presidential Election On Dec 14

(MENAFN- IANS) Tbilisi, Nov 27 (IANS) Georgia will hold the presidential election on December 14, according to a approved by the country's Parliament.

Earlier on Tuesday, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili proposed holding the presidential election on December 14, and 80 lawmakers voted in favour of the proposal, according to the Parliament.

The inauguration of the newly elected President will take place on December 29, Xinhua news agency reported.

The session took place a day after Georgia's Parliament approved the mandate of its newly elected lawmakers in its first session since last month's parliamentary election, in which the ruling Georgian Dream party won an 89-seat majority in the 150-seat Parliament after receiving 53.93 per cent of the vote.

It also took place as protests continued in the capital Tbilisi since late Sunday over the October 26 election results, which were rejected by incumbent President Salome Zourabichvili and opposition parties.

Zourabichvili said she did not recognise the results, alleging that the election was marred by Russian interference, while the opposition parties called the election "stolen".

It is the first time that the Georgian President will not be elected by a direct popular vote.

The new President will be elected by a 300-member electoral college, including members of Parliament and delegates of the regions.

Zourabichvili was elected Georgian President in 2018 and her term expires on December 16.