Connecting J&K Artisans With Global Market Top Priority: LG

He said inclusion of Srinagar into World Craft City was a milestone achievement.

Speaking at the 60th World Craft Council (WCC) meeting at SKICC here, Sinha outlined the various initiatives that have been implemented to turn Srinagar into a smart city, stating that the massive infrastructure upgrades and the introduction of smart solutions designed to improve the living standards of its citizens and enhance the city's global appeal.

“The city has rapidly evolved into a beacon of hope and opportunity, with the last 50 months being a period of significant progress and transformation, offering a platform for new dreams and possibilities,” the LG said.

Sinha warmly welcomed the global guests attending the WCC's 60th anniversary celebrations and acknowledged the invaluable role the event plays in fostering a global exchange of ideas.

“This gathering presents a unique opportunity for craftsmen, industry experts, and government officials to collaborate, share knowledge, and explore innovative solutions to challenges facing the craft sector,” he said.

Highlighting the government's commitment to connecting local artisans to international markets, the LG discussed the strategic efforts being made to revitalize Jammu and Kashmir's centuries-old crafts.

“The region's handicrafts and handlooms represent a rich cultural legacy and the government's goal is not only to preserve these crafts but also to boost their exports thereby enhancing their recognition on the global stage,” he said.

Sinha also shared details of various government programs aimed at supporting artisans and weavers, including financial schemes designed to empower them and training initiatives that equip craftsmen with the skills necessary to compete in modern markets.

These efforts, he said, are part of a larger vision to ensure that J&K's crafts gain a competitive edge in the global marketplace.

The Lieutenant Governor proudly highlighted the significant progress made in the export sector, noting that Jammu and Kashmir's ranking in the Export Promotion Index has improved dramatically, from 25th place to 17th in the 2023-2024 period.

Sinha also praised the role of over 5,000 cooperative societies that have been established in the region, providing vital support to local artisans and creating a collaborative environment for them to thrive.

Furthermore, he acknowledged the importance of protecting the authenticity of Jammu and Kashmir's iconic crafts, pointing to the successful Geographical Indication (GI) tagging of many products, which ensures their distinctiveness and helps preserve their cultural heritage.

Sinha took pride in the global recognition of J&K's Pashmina wool and Kashmiri carpets, both of which he described as among the finest in the world. The Lieutenant Governor's words resonated with the audience, reflecting his deep commitment to not only preserving the region's crafts but also ensuring their continued growth and global prominence in the years to come.

