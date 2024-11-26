'Internal Matter, Committed To...': Bangladesh Reacts To India's Concern Over Hindu Priest Chinmoy Krishna Das' Arrest

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chinmoy Krishna Das' arrest: The of Bangladesh on Tuesday reacted to concerns raised by India over the arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das and the safety of Hindus in the neighbouring country and termed it a matter concerning internal affairs while stating that the arrest has been misconstrued by certain quarters.

Das, the leader of the Hindu group 'Sammilita Sanatani Jote', was on Monday arrested from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka by Bangladesh Police.

Reacting to India's remarks, Bangladesh said that the government maintains that such unfounded statements not only misrepresent facts but also stand contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighbourning countries.

“The Government of Bangladesh would like to reiterate that the country's judiciary is fully independent and it does not interfere in the work of the judiciary. The matter under question is at present being dealt with by the court of law,” a statement issued by the Bangladesh government reads.

“The Government of Bangladesh is also committed to upholding communal harmony in the country,” the neighbouring country said.

Earlier in the day, expressing deep concern over the arrest, India urged Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities , including their right to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

Bangladesh said that the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affiars (MEA) does not reflect the harmony that exists among the peoples of all faiths and the commitment and the efforts of the government and the people in this regard.

“It also completely disregards that the Government of Bangladesh is determined to conclusively end the culture of impunity to the perpetrators of gross human rights violations against the people of Bangladesh, thus treating the religious majority and minorities alike.”

Meanwhile, a lawyer was killed during clashes between the security personnel and followers of Das.

Stating that the government is deeply concerned over the brutal killing of Advocate Saiful Islam Alif this afternoon in Chattogram, the Bangladesh government said,“Authorities have stepped up security in the port city to ensure that religious harmony is maintained at any cost.”

- Bangladesh reaffirms in the strongest terms that every Bangladeshi, regardless of his or her religious identity, has the right to establish, maintain or perform respective religious rituals and practices or express views without hindrance.



- Ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, particularly the members of religious minorities, remains a duty of the Government of Bangladesh.

This was yet again vindicated by the peaceful observance of Durga Puja throughout Bangladesh only last month.