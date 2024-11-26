Qatari Play 'Al Dana' Marks Launch Of 7Th Edition Of Gulf Theater Festival For Persons With Disabilities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 7th edition of the Theater Festival for Persons with Disabilities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states is set to kick off today at the Drama Theatre of the Cultural Village Foundation- Katara and will continue until December 3, 2024.

Held under the patronage of of Social Development and Family, HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, the event marks the International Day of Persons with Disabilities which falls annually on December 3 each and aims to include persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the society, in addition to highlighting their art talents and capabilities and fostering self-confidence, along with their innovations in the theatrical field, thereby offering them an opportunity to privately express issues they face within a technical framework that reflects their massive innovative capabilities and vital role in the society.

The first-day shows begin with the Qatari play "Al Dana" on the Katara stage. This masterpiece is written by Taleb Al Dos, directed by Nasser Abdul Raza, and starring Faisal Rashid, Fahd Al Baker, Fatima Al Sharouqi, Khaled Yusuf, Maryam Al Kuwari, and Jassim Al Mahmadi, alongside actors from Al Shafallah Center.

This artwork narrates a humanistic and traditional story about a diver who marries a girl from the desert and begins teaching her the details of marine life and the art of pearl diving, especially the black pearl. However, once the husband passes away, the wife encounters new challenges. The story triggers meaningful messages that call for unity and renouncing hatred and greed.

The festival will showcase 6 stage productions created by troupes from the GCC states, alongside programs and skill-building seminars for the attending delegations, with the second day presenting the play 'Journey of a Lifetime (UAE)', written by Abdullah Yusuf Ali Al Saad, directed by Hamad Abdul Razzaq Al Mazmi. Additionally, the third performance is titled The Trial of Doby (Bahrain), written by Ya'qub Yusuf and directed by Tareq Mohsen.

The fourth-day show presents the Saudi play Deja Vu, written by Asaad Ali Al Aylati and directed by Faisal Abdullah Boushi, with the fifth day featuring the Omani performance: the ship is still standing, written by Abdul Karim bin Ali bin Jawad and directed by Amjad bin Salem Al Kalbani.

The sixth and final performance will be from Kuwait, titled Habl Hissa, written by Yahya Abdul Reda Abbas and directed by Ahmed Mohammed Al Awadi.

Held biennially, the festival constitutes an interactive platform for those working in the Gulf theatre to further promote cultural cooperation among the GCC states, as one of the most consequential cultural events in the Gulf and Arab region. It embodies the GCC's commitment to fostering PWDs' rights and increasing the community's awareness of the importance of engaging them in cultural and art activities.

The gathering is also an opportunity to emphasize the role of PWDs in society as industrious and creative individuals, along with the unwavering efforts to back this segment of the community to further engage in multiple activities.