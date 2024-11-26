'Chintan Shivir' Of Women & Child Development To Be Held In Rajasthan's Udaipur In January

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 26 (IANS) A National Chintan Shivir of the Women and Child Development Department of all the states in the country will be organised in Udaipur in January.

The Women and Child Development Ministers of all the states, including Union Annapurna Devi, will participate in this Chintan Shivir and will discuss in detail various issues related to Anganwadi centres, nutrition, and women and child development. They will also prepare a roadmap as per the requirements of the various states in the country.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari met Union Minister Annapurna Devi in Delhi on Tuesday and discussed all the issues related to the Women and Child Development department at length.

She also demanded 900 new Anganwadi buildings from the Centre.

The Deputy CM has also demanded from Union Minister Annapurna Devi that the amount of grant received from the Centre in various schemes of the department should be released in a lump sum so that Anganwadi workers can receive their honorarium every month.

The Deputy CM in her letter also said that the supplementary nutrition rates be increased.

She said that the rates of supplementary nutrition were revised in 2017, which need to be rationally revised.

Demanding 900 new Anganwadi buildings in the state, Diya Kumari added that these proposals have been sent to the Centre, on which action is expected.

She also urged the Central government to increase the repair amount of Rs 3000 released every five years for Anganwadi buildings as per the need.

The Deputy CM in her letter also demanded the release of the third quarterly grant installment under the Centre's share of Rs 34.38 crore for the year 2023-24 and approval to develop 340 Anganwadi centres as Saksham Anganwadi Centres.

Diya Kumari also urged the Union Minister that by providing a lump sum amount to the state, the monthly honorarium payment to the Anganwadi workers can be ensured.