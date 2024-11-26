Eritrean President, Sudan Sovereignty Council Chairman Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Relations
11/26/2024 2:43:16 PM
Asmara: Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki met on Tuesday with Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan, who is currently visiting Eritrea to discuss enhancing bilateral relations.
During the meeting, they discussed means to develop and advance cooperation between the two countries in all fields, in addition to developments in Sudan.
The two sides also discussed a number of issues of common interest.
