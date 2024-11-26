Commercial Bank Globally Unveils Its First Mastercard LE Gold Card

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Commercial globally unveils its First Commercial Bank Limited-Edition World Elite Mastercard with unique Mastercard logo

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital solutions in Qatar, has unveiled the Limited-Edition World Elite Mastercard Credit Card, featuring an exclusive fully engraved gold design, as part of its continuous efforts to provide customized solutions that address the needs of its valued customers.

The launch reinforces the strong partnership between Mastercard and the Bank and reflects Qatar's significant position within the industry.

Commercial Bank has distinguished itself as the preferred partner for customers, consistently delivering unparalleled value and empowering them to achieve their financial objectives. The new card has been specifically designed for the Bank's distinguished Limited-Edition customers in appreciation of their trust and loyalty.

Omar Hussain Alfardan, Managing Director of Commercial Bank, said:“Since the inception of our Bank 50 years ago, we have envisioned a banking experience that is profoundly transformative. We are committed to providing our customers with exceptional experiences and supporting their financial ambitions. As we mark Commercial Bank's 50th anniversary, we unveil the exclusive Limited-Edition World Elite Credit Card in gold to celebrate this pursuit and our shared achievements.”

“Qatar is home to an increasingly affluent population with rapidly evolving preferences and an expectation for bespoke, exclusive and curated lifestyle experiences. Building on our long-standing collaboration with Commercial Bank, we are delighted to bring this innovative product to the market that befits the discerning nature of the Bank's customers,” said Dimitrios Dosis, President, EEMEA, Mastercard.

Joseph Abraham, Group CEO of Commercial Bank, said:“The values and vision of our founding fathers have been our guiding principles, driving us to introduce innovative and award-winning services across Qatar. The launch of our Limited-Edition World Elite Credit Card in gold reflects our gratitude for our customers' trust and marks the start of another 50 years of continued partnership.”

“At Mastercard, we are harnessing the power of partnerships with leading ecosystem players, such as Commercial Bank, to drive payment innovation and accelerate digital transformation in the country. The launch of the Limited-Edition World Elite Mastercard Credit Card represents a significant step in expanding the variety of payment solutions available in the country, and an exciting new extension of the bespoke products we are offering cardholders in the market,” added JK Khalil, EVP, Division President, East Arabia, Mastercard.