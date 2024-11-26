Operations Against Militants Will Extend To Entire Manipur: CM Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Nov 26 (IANS) Manipur Chief N. Biren Singh on Tuesday night said that operations against armed by the combined security forces have started in the Jiribam district which would be extended to the entire state.

The Chief Minister said that the operation of security against the militants started first in the Jiribam district in view of the recent militancy-related incidents.

“The state sought additional central forces from the Centre as the people were not feeling safe,” Singh told the on Tuesday night and added that those who are genuine citizens and not involved in any illegal activities have nothing to worry about.

The unified command, comprising the Army and various other Central forces and state police, had recently reviewed the prevailing situation in the state and the meeting finalised a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for security forces, he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in view of the escalating violence recently provided additional 90 companies of additional central forces to Manipur.

Singh, who also holds the home portfolio, said that to coordinate among various central and state security security forces joint control rooms and cells would be set up soon at the state and district level.

“The top priority is to protect the lives and properties of the citizens and to restore peace and normalcy.”

The Chief Minister said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started an investigation of all the cases handed over to them.

In recent cases of violence and public unrest 41 people were arrested,” he said.

Mobs went rampage in a few districts on November 16 and 17 after the recovery of the bodies of six missing women and children in the violence-hit Jiribam district recently.

Around 10 armed militants were killed in a heavy exchange of fire in Manipur's Jiribam district on November 11. Two CRPF jawans also suffered injuries.

Kuki-Zo-Hmar organisations claimed that those killed were“village volunteers” and not militants.

The militants also kidnapped 10 people, all belonging to the Meitei community and inmates of a relief camp at Jakuradhor in Jiribam's Borobekra sub-division on November 11.

Of the 10 abducted people, two were rescued alive and the bodies of eight other victims including three children and three women were found subsequently.

Chief Security Advisor to the Manipur government Kuldeep Singh earlier said that 258 people including militants have been killed since May 3 last year.

Over 3000 weapons which were looted have been recovered, he said.