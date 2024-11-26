MEP: All Frozen Assets Of Russian Federation Should Be Used For Weapons For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 300 billion dollars of frozen Russian assets should be given to Ukraine so that it can use these funds to arm itself and win the war against Russia. This amount can then be credited as reparations to Russia if the latter refuses to pay them.

French politician and MEP Natalie Loiseau shared her strategy for Ukraine's victory over Russia in an interview with Ukrinform .

“It should be noted that from a point of view, this is a legal decision, a countermeasure in response to a clear act of aggression. From a point of view, there are several options for implementing this measure,” she said.

Loiseau, who has long chaired the European Parliament's subcommittee on security and defense, says that the G7 could take such an initiative, as Russia's frozen assets are located in Europe, the UK, the US and Japan.

She also dismisses European fears of macro-financial instability in the market after such a decision.

“Yes, many people are worried about the reputation of the eurozone, and this is a legitimate concern. But why not, for example, provide Ukraine with a loan secured by the same frozen funds that Russia has to pay as compensation for war damage? If, as can be foreseen, Russia decides not to pay, Ukraine could repay the loan with frozen Russian assets,” she explains.

The confiscated funds spent on weapons will help restore Ukraine's advantage on the battlefield and negotiate from a position of strength.

“The defense industry is becoming more efficient. Manufacturers tell us that they are ready and that they lack orders. But orders mean funding. Mobilizing the funding needed to arm Ukraine is the nerve of the war, its essence,” Loiseau emphasizes.

As reported, Ukraine's goal is to confiscate all frozen sovereign assets of the Russian Federation .

In parallel with using the proceeds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine through a USD 50 billion loan from the G7 countries, our country is working with partners to confiscate the entire amount of blocked Russian funds, about USD 300 billion. This was stated by Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova.

