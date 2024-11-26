Surgepays Integrates Its Clearline Marketing Platform With PAX Smart Payment Terminals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Collaboration to Revolutionize Consumer Engagement at Retail Point-of-Sale

BARTLETT, Tenn., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG ) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a and telecommunications company, has completed the integration of its

ClearLine

point-of-sale marketing with PAX 's lineup of smart payment terminals.

This collaboration represents a new and innovative opportunity for merchants to unlock the increased potential of their existing hardware, engaging customers at the pivotal moment of payment at the register. The groundbreaking ClearLine platform transforms PAX's customer-facing terminals into dynamic marketing engines, enabling real-time engagement and streamlined marketing campaigns while increasing revenue-all without the need for additional investment in new hardware.

PAX Technology is a global leader in the payment terminal industry with an installed base of over 50 million terminals across 120+ countries. Its 8% market share in the POS payment terminal industry in the U.S. alone underscores the vast potential to revolutionize how merchants connect with their customers and drive growth.

"By seamlessly integrating ClearLine software with PAX terminals, we unlock unprecedented opportunities for retail merchants to amplify customer engagement using the hardware they already trust," said Derron Winfrey, Executive Vice President, SurgePays. "This integration empowers retailers to deliver personalized, high-impact experiences at the most critical moment-the point of purchase-redefining how businesses connect with their customers."

How It Works

Merchants can quickly and easily activate the ClearLine Application on their PAX terminal with minimal setup.ClearLine transforms downtime into opportunity by displaying tailored marketing content-such as promotions, discounts, or loyalty program details-on the customer-facing PAX terminal screen when it's not processing transactions.Merchants can deliver personalized messages or QR codes directly on the screen during transactions. These prompts drive immediate action, such as scanning a code to leave a review, claim a coupon or follow the business on social media.After the payment is completed, ClearLine ensures every interaction counts by prompting customers with on-screen calls to action, like signing up for a loyalty program or receiving a digital coupon.ClearLine generates location-specific QR codes directly on payment receipts. These codes lead customers to personalized landing pages where they can engage further by claiming offers, joining programs or accessing exclusive content.ClearLine provides merchants with comprehensive, real-time analytics, offering invaluable insights into customer behavior and campaign performance.

This streamlined process transforms everyday transactions into powerful marketing opportunities, driving engagement, loyalty and measurable results.

"This partnership with PAX Technology positions SurgePays to accelerate and scale our retail footprint across the United States at an exciting pace," said Brian Cox, Chairman and CEO of SurgePays. "By downloading the ClearLine App, retailers gain immediate access to the full SurgePays product suite, driving efficiency and delivering additional value to their operations."

The ClearLine integration is purpose-built to empower businesses of all sizes, from independent retailers to large franchises, by making advanced marketing capabilities both accessible and effortless. Designed to support a broad range of PAX devices, it ensures seamless compatibility across diverse merchant environments. With PAX terminals widely adopted in industries such as retail, hospitality and quick-service restaurants, this partnership unlocks transformative opportunities for personalized customer engagement and long-term loyalty growth.

About PAX Technology



PAX Technology is a global leader in the payment terminal industry, providing smart, secure, and user-friendly devices for businesses worldwide. With a commitment to innovation, PAX enables merchants to enhance payment experiences while meeting the demands of modern commerce.

About ClearLine



SurgePays' ClearLine comprehensive marketing platform is designed to simplify in-store and point-of-sale customer engagement. From smart QR codes to NFC-enabled interactions, ClearLine equips merchants with the tools to manage campaigns, content and customer data across multiple channels-all from a single, unified dashboard.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. provides prepaid wireless and point-of-sale platform services in underserved communities utilizing convenience stores, bodegas, and other neighborhood stores. Please visit

SurgePays

for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "attempting," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including but not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate the Clearline marketing platform with PAX Smart Payment Terminals, our ability to maintain a strong balance sheet and our ability to execute our business plan . Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, our ability to increase sales and revenue due to our new sales center. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ending March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

