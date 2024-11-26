Borrell declares future of EU ‘in danger’

(MENAFN) The future of the European Union is in serious jeopardy, according to Josep Borrell, the outgoing EU foreign policy chief. Speaking on the release of his new book, Europe in the Arc of Fire, Borrell highlighted how a range of global conflicts are increasingly threatening Europe’s stability. He pointed to ongoing crises in Ukraine, Gaza, and Africa as key factors contributing to global insecurity. According to Borrell, the EU faces a deteriorating geopolitical environment, with conflicts multiplying on its doorstep, which places the Union’s future in danger.



Borrell further expressed concerns over the growing uncertainty surrounding the United States' commitment to Europe’s security. He noted that with the re-election of Donald Trump, the future of US support for European defense has become more unpredictable. Borrell argued that Europe cannot continue to rely on the fluctuating political mood of US voters and stressed the importance of EU member states boosting their own defense capabilities. He also warned that the Ukraine conflict could lead to a broader coalition of nations opposed to the West, citing the BRICS summit and the ongoing situation in Mali as potential signs of this shift.

