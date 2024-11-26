Remix Therapeutics To Present At 7Th Annual Evercore Healthconx Conference
Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix, will present a corporate overview at the 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx conference in Miami on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 3:25 p.m. ET.
For investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with the Remix management team, please contact your Evercore representative.
About Remix Therapeutics
Remix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease. The REMasterTM technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach has the potential to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit
Contacts:
Media Contact:
Peg Rusconi
Deerfield Group
[email protected]
Investor Contact:
Will O'Connor
Precision AQ
[email protected]
