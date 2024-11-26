UK, France talk about placing troops in Ukraine

(MENAFN) The UK and France have revived discussions about deploying to Ukraine, according to French newspaper Le Monde. The idea, initially proposed by French President Emmanuel in February, had sparked division among European members and was quickly dismissed by NATO officials. However, following British Prime Keir Starmer’s visit to Paris, the conversation has been renewed. Sources suggest the deployment could involve various levels of involvement, from sending technicians to repair military equipment, to private military contractors, or even troops on the ground.



While specifics remain unclear, both British and French officials have indicated that some form of deployment may be considered, with France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stating that no option is off the table. Discussions between the UK and France are reportedly focused on enhancing defense cooperation and forming a core group of European allies dedicated to Ukraine’s defense. Russia, which has long accused Western nations of supporting Ukraine’s military efforts, has warned that it will respond to any Western involvement in the conflict, particularly if Western weapons are used in attacks on Russian territory.

