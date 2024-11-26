Iran’s export from Golestan province surges 44 percent in 7 months annually

(MENAFN) Golestan province in northeastern Iran experienced a notable 44 percent increase in the value of its non-oil exports during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), compared to the same period last year. According to Darvish-Ali Hassan-Zadeh, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, the total value of non-oil goods exported from Golestan during this period amounted to USD244 million.



The top three destinations for these exports were Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Iraq. Hassan-Zadeh further noted that Golestan’s non-oil exports had reached USD326 million during the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19. This indicates continued growth in the province’s export activities, particularly in non-oil sectors.



On a national level, Iran’s foreign trade reached a total value of USD99.7 billion during the first seven months of the current Iranian year, according to Mohammad Rezvanifar, the former head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). Of this total, USD60.2 billion was attributed to exports, while USD39.5 billion accounted for imports. Non-oil exports made up USD32.5 billion of the total export figure, with oil exports at USD27 billion and technical-engineering exports reaching USD700 million.



Additionally, Rezvanifar highlighted a 15 percent increase in the value of Iran's non-oil exports during the same period, compared to the previous year. The total weight of these exports amounted to 88.7 million tons, reflecting an 11.48 percent year-on-year growth. He also reported a slight rise in the average value of exported goods, which increased by 3 percent to USD367 per ton, while the average value of imports rose by 6 percent to USD1,819 per ton during the same period.

