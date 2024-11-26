Russian Casualty Toll Up By 1,480 In Past Day, Ukraine's Military Says

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's combat casualties in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, have mounted to an estimated 733,830, including 1,480 killed or wounded in action over the past day alone.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed 9,435 (+6) Russian tanks, 19,256 (+20) armored fighting vehicles, 20,806 (+19) artillery systems, 1,254 MLRS, 1,004 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329

helicopters, 19,552 (+72) operational-tactical UAVs, 2,765 (+1) missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 30,042 (+94) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,683 (+2) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of 22:00 on Monday, November 25, there had been 185 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders at the front, with the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes remaining the tensest.