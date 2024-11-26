Ministry Of Defense Approves Portable Air Defense Simulator Safe Sky For Service
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and approved the use of the portable simulator "Safe Sky" for training mobile air defense teams. The device is integrated into the weapons the groups use.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrinform saw.
"Using the simulator does not require any ammunition waste. Our hunters for enemy air targets can train anywhere," said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov.
As noted, during sessions, the program offers trainees tips. There is also a test mode and points can be calculated for each intermediate stage of training – this way instructors are be able to objectively assess the trainees' skills.
As the Ministry of Defense recalled, manufacturers and developers of weapons and military equipment samples who have questions about the codification process can contact the Main Directorate for Lifecycle Support for Weapons and Military Equipment.
As Ukrinform reported, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and allowed the use of the Argo Aurora amphibious all-terrain vehicle.
