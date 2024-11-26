Kofski Estate Sales Hosts Estate Sale Event In West Palm Beach December 7Th & 8Th

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

West Palm Beach, Florida Nov 25, 2024

Kofski Estate Sales, Palm Beach's longest-standing and most trusted name in estate liquidation is excited to announce a highly anticipated estate sale event on Saturday, December 7th, and Sunday, December 8th, 2024 , from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM . The event will take place at 500 Georgia Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33405 , and will feature a curated selection of fine art, antiques, vintage furniture, and unique estate treasures .

For over eight decades, Kofski Estate Sale has been synonymous with excellence in estate liquidation and appraisals in Palm Beach and surrounding areas. This December event showcases the company's dedication to providing exceptional service and extraordinary finds for collectors, designers, and treasure hunters.