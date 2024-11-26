Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets The Prime Minister And Ministers

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a meeting with Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly; of Electricity and Energy, Eng. Mahmoud Esmat; and Minister of and Mineral Resources, Eng. Karim Badawi.

The Spokesman for the Presidency stated that during the meeting, the President was briefed on the government's action plan to ensure the adequate of petroleum products to meet the needs of the electricity sector, as well as the continuous flow of to the national electricity grid. This will contribute to maintaining the sustainability and stability of the electricity supply across the Republic and to reducing energy losses.

President El-Sisi was updated on the government's efforts to increase domestic production of petroleum resources, develop newly discovered wells, and integrate them into the national production map. Efforts to amplify research and exploration activities in Egypt's onshore and offshore areas were also discussed, alongside developments in cooperation with partners to increase production from global companies and local investors. The meeting also discussed the formulation of new work plans to attract more investments in the petroleum sector, given the sector's promising opportunities in this regard.

President El-Sisi directed to boost the government's efforts to attract investment in the energy sector, ensuring that the sector's goals are achieved and that its role in supporting national development is maximized.

The President gave directives to the government to strengthen efforts toward developing the management and operation system of the national gas network to ensure the sustainability of supplies to the national electricity grid, as well as the industrial and services sectors. The President stressed the need to accelerate progress in projects that are currently being implemented in the field of renewable energy in order to diversify energy supply sources, add new capacities to the electrical grid and improve the network by harnessing state-of-the-art technologies to accommodate and transmit energy with the maximum efficiency and minimal losses.

The meeting followed-up on a number of ongoing projects, primarily work progress in the Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant. This comes in light of the project's paramount importance to Egypt's comprehensive development process, particularly with the state's adoption of a comprehensive and sustainable energy strategy, aiming to diversify its energy sources from renewable and new energies. This shall contribute to improving the quality of services provided to the citizens.

The discussion also focused on the status of electricity interconnection projects between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, given the significance of such projects in enhancing the efficiency and stability of electrical grids, and leveraging their generation capacities during peak load periods.

President El-Sisi emphasized the need to ensure the prompt and efficient implementation of various energy projects, which are considered as a cornerstone and primary driver of development in Egypt. The President stressed the importance of adhering to the timeline for the execution of work at the Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, while ensuring the highest levels of efficiency in implementation. President El-Sisi reiterated the significance of adhering to the highest standards of training and qualifying human cadres for operation and maintenance. Moreover, the President directed close follow-up of all details of the electricity interconnection project with Saudi Arabia, as it serves as a model for integrated cooperation in the energy field at the regional level, and specifically between Egypt and Saudi Arabia. This project is considered a model to be emulated in the implementation of similar future electricity interconnection projects.

