Turkey reveals renewable energy plan to London investors

(MENAFN) Turkey underscored its strategies for capacity extension and clean energy transformation by 2035 to investors Monday at a summit in London.



It marked the opening session of the Presidential Investment Office's special trip, which involves stops in the UK, France, the Netherlands as well as Germany, to present opportunities in Turkey’s renewable energy market.



Turkey’s renewable energy capacity aims and clean energy plans by 2035 and investor incentives, including tax models, were fully discussed at the meeting.



In his comments, Turkey’s representative to the UK, Osman Koray Ertas, emphasized the increasing international issues caused by climate change. He stressed that Turkey is solving these challenges by implementing serious transformation strategies and is dedicated to encouraging green energy investments.



Zeynel Kilinc, vice leader of the Investment Office, labelled the London session as the initial step of the trip and recognized the UK as a major player in the renewable energy field. He gave insights into Turkey’s investment opportunities, renewable energy aims and future renewable energy resource area competitions, further noting the nation’s investment environment stays favorable for investors.



Kilinc also reiterated Turkey’s dedication to accomplishing its 2053 net zero emissions goal, with clean energy transformation being a main focus.



Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar underscored Turkey’s long-term energy plan, which concentrates on five parts: developing renewable energy capacity, enhancing energy effectiveness, extending nuclear power production, adopting new technologies including hydrogen and battery storage and investing in critical minerals and exceptional earth materials.

