Pentagon Opens Tenders For U.S. Military Contractors In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of Defense has officially confirmed it has opened tenders for military contractors, thus, they will be able to repair American equipment and weapon systems in Ukraine.

This was reported by Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

Tenders are opened for a small number of contractors who will come to Ukraine to help with repairs and maintenance, the U.S. defense department representative said.

At the same time, she did not specify how many contractors have already joined the initiative, promising to clarify this information.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in early November it became known that the Biden administration had decided to allow American defense contractors to operate in Ukraine to maintain and repair weapons provided by the Pentagon. It was stated that a small number of contractors were expected to be involved, and they would be located far from the front lines.