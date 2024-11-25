Bolívar Espinosa Is The New Leader Of The Vuelta A Chiriquí Costa Rican Ramírez Wins Stage

Bolívar Espinosa Is The New Leader Of The Vuelta A Chiriquí Costa Rican Ramírez Wins Stage
11/25/2024 11:09:49 PM
If you have noticed all of the cyclists in Chiriqui Province, here is what is going on. Panamanian cyclists continue to flirt with the title of the XLIV edition of the Vuelta Internacional a Chiriqui , Copa Telca. The fifth stage on Monday left local rider Bolívar Gabriel Espinosa with the Rally leader jersey, a day that was won by Costa Rican Joseph Ramírez. Espinosa, who belongs to the Panama is Culture and Values team, came in fourth place on Monday in the 122.4 kilometer stage between David-San Lorenzo- Gualaca and Bajo Boquete, 30 seconds behind the winner Joseph Ramírez ( Esparza Training Volaris) who recorded a time of 3 hours 11 minutes and 45 seconds.
The podium of the Rali Store task was completed by the Colombian
Kevin Cano
(Comercializadora Fam Birdman) five seconds behind and
Gabriel Pacheco
(Costa Frut-Giant-AC Marriot Belen) 22 seconds behind. David de Jesús Díaz Falconett (Rali Giant),
former leader of the race, crossed the finish line in 14th place, 2:46 minutes behind the winner of the day. The rider from Santa Fe had started the stage with a seven-second lead in the general classification over
Bolívar Espinosa.“We were waiting for this moment to attack, a demanding mountain stage because we knew the qualities of the person leading the general classification, which was
Díaz Falconett from Santeño.
Now it is our turn to try to hold on to it, we have a strong team and we want to keep the lead until the end,” said the new individual general classification champion.
