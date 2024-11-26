Bluesky grows rapidly, becomes the new social platform of choice

(MENAFN) Bluesky, the decentralized alternative to Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) that was once associated with Jack Dorsey, is quickly closing the gap with Meta's Threads. The browser version of Bluesky surpassed Threads in overall usage weeks ago, and now the Bluesky app has seen explosive growth, reaching 3.5 million daily active users.



This puts it just 1.5 times behind Threads, a remarkable achievement considering that Threads had five times more active users than Bluesky at the start of the month. The shift in momentum has been dramatic, particularly after the November 5 election. According to data from Similarweb reported by the Financial Times, Bluesky’s user base has surged by 300 percent since Election Day. Journalists, academics, and companies are increasingly leaving Elon Musk’s tumultuous X, with Bluesky emerging as their platform of choice.



Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision to minimize political content on Threads has alienated many users looking for lively public discourse. Critics argue that this move was an effort to maintain favor with President-elect Donald Trump, limiting the platform’s potential as a space for political and cultural debate. As a result, Bluesky has become the preferred platform for what commentator Max Read refers to as the "Politically Engaged Email Job Blob"—the same group that helped turn early Twitter into the influential platform it was.



However, Bluesky remains a work in progress. Its rapid growth has resulted in some challenges, such as outages, glitches, and scams. With an increasing user base, Bluesky is likely to face more growing pains as it continues to evolve into what many hope will be the next major social platform.

MENAFN26112024000045016755ID1108926083