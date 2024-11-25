Inventus Mining Commences 80-Hole Drill Program At Pardo Receives OJEP Funding Support And Grants Stock Options

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Corp. (TSXV: IVS) (“Inventus” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that its 80-hole Phase 1 Drill Program is underway at the 100%-owned Pardo project located 65 km east of Sudbury, Ontario. The program aims to provide adequate drill data to support a future mineral resource estimate on the near surface mineralization that could potentially be exploited by open cut mining.

The Company also reports it has been accepted into the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (“OJEP”), which provides funding grants by the Ontario Ministry of Mines to assist exploration projects within the province. The grant will provide funding for 50% of exploration expenditures to a maximum of $200,000, incurred on the Pardo Gold Project.

Incentive stock options to acquire a total of 4,100,000 common shares of the Company have been granted to officers, directors, and employees at the exercise price of $0.07 per share for a period of five years. The options vest as to one-third after each of 6, 12, and 18 months from the grant date.

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 183 million common shares outstanding.

