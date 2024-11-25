South Gujarat Chamber Of Commerce Members Are Visiting Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, November 25: The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and (SGCCI) is leading a ten-member delegation to Sri Lanka from 24 to 29 November, 2024. Representing diverse sectors, the delegation's visit aims to foster deeper economic and trade relations between India and Sri Lanka. In addition to Colombo, the delegation will also to Kandy and Nuwara Eliya.

The delegation is participating in“Voyage Sri Lanka,” an event organized by the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB), which seeks to promote trade and opportunities in the maritime sector. Apart from meeting with the EDB and the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB), the delegation will interact with key Sri Lankan chambers, including the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce and the Indo Lanka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ILCCI). Meetings with prominent corporate entities, such as the Capital Maharaja Group, and other stakeholders are also planned.

A key highlight of the delegation's agenda is the promotion of the upcoming Global Village 2025, an international exhibition set to take place in Surat, Gujarat, from January 25-27, 2025. This event offers an unparalleled platform for connecting with diverse stakeholders and exploring new avenues of collaboration.

This visit marks the first step in a series of initiatives to connect business chambers across various levels from India with Sri Lankan business community. This will further strengthen the economic partnership between the two nations, opening doors for investment, mutual growth and development.

