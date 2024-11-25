Prime Minister, Lower House Speaker Discuss Roadmap For Legislative-Executive Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Lower House Speaker Ahmed Safadi on Sunday received Prime Jafar Hassan at his office in the Parliament.

During the meeting, Hassan congratulated Safadi on earning the confidence of his fellow MPs in being elected House Speaker, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Both officials underscored the importance of cooperation between the legislative and executive branches, guided by the Royal directives outlined in the Speech from the Throne, which serves as a roadmap for achieving national objectives and advancing comprehensive modernisation efforts.

The discussion also covered the constitutional obligations ahead, including the presentation of the government's policy statement to the Lower House.

Safadi stressed that the Lower House is fully aware of the challenges facing the nation, reiterating the MPs' commitment to serving Jordan and its citizens, aligning their legislative priorities with the country's best interests as highlighted in the Throne Speech.

He also stressed the need for cooperation with the government within constitutional frameworks to align objectives while respecting the distinct roles of each branch.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Munim Oudat, members of the House's permanent office, First Deputy Speaker Mustafa Khasawneh, Second Deputy Speaker Ahmad Hamaysat, and Speaker's assistants MPs Mohammad Maraiyah and Huda Nafa.