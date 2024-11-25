Khamenei: Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Not Enough, Calls For Execution

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has reacted to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for Israel's Prime Minister, stating that the decision is insufficient.

Speaking on Monday, November 25 to a gathering of Basij forces, said,“The arrest warrant for Netanyahu is not enough; he should be sentenced to execution.”

A few days ago, ICC judges issued a controversial arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime of Israel, which has sparked widespread international reactions.

While the Supreme Leader of Iran finds the arrest warrant for Netanyahu inadequate and demands a death sentence, U.S. President Joe Biden has deemed the ICC's arrest warrant for Netanyahu unacceptable.

In his speech, Ali Khamenei also emphasized that Israel has committed war crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, accusing it of labeling its atrocities as“victories.”

The ICC's decision and the subsequent reactions underline the deep global divisions over accountability and justice in international conflicts. While some nations support the move, others see it as politically motivated, further complicating the global discourse on human rights and international law.

This incident also reflects the heightened tensions between Iran, Israel, and their respective allies, underscoring the ongoing volatility in the region and the challenges to achieving a resolution in long-standing conflicts.

