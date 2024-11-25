Groundwork To Begin In 2025 For 12 Industrial Smart Cities In 10 States

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 25 (KNN) In a major step toward creating a robust ecosystem, the has secured land fr0m state across 10 states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, for the development of 12 industrial smart cities.

The groundwork for these cities will begin in March 2025, with plans to complete the projects within the next three years.

The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC) is set to begin the selection of agencies for these projects.

These smart cities will offer entrepreneurs all necessary manufacturing infrastructure in one place, allowing them to start operations immediately.

A single-window system will ensure that entrepreneurs won't have to run fr0m office to office for approvals. Instead, they can start construction after receiving clearance and developing the land according to their needs.

The government aims to create a conducive environment for both domestic and international companies in these smart cities.

These cities will be spread across key industrial corridors, such as the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, and will help foster manufacturing activities while generating large-scale employment.

For instance, in Uttar Pradesh's Agra and Prayagraj, over 87,000 jobs are expected to be created.

These cities will cater to specific industries. For example, Khurpiya in Haryana will focus on automotive, auto components, and engineering, while Rajpura in Punjab will be developed as a hub for electronics, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and textiles.

Other cities like Hisar and Agra will focus on aircraft maintenance, food processing, and leather products, respectively.

The NICDC's CEO and MD, Rajat Kumar Saini, confirmed that the central government has already sanctioned a fund of Rs 28,000 crores for these developments.

These industrial smart cities are expected to significantly boost India's manufacturing sector and create ample job opportunities for the local workforce.

(KNN Bureau)