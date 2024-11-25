ASEAN-India Start-Up Festival At IIT Kanpur Focus Deep-Tech & Sustainability

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 25 (KNN) The Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with the Department of Science & (DST), of India, and the Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT), is all set to host the prestigious ASEAN-India Start-up Festival 2024.

The event will take place from November 28 to 30, 2024, at Vivanta Taj, New Delhi, bringing together entrepreneurs, innovators, and policymakers from India and the 10 ASEAN countries.

This three-day festival aims to strengthen cross-border collaborations and promote innovation by showcasing the most promising startups from the region.

Featuring 60 Indian and 40 ASEAN startups, the festival will spotlight innovations in deep-tech and sustainability. These solutions are poised to address pressing regional challenges, fostering socio-economic growth while advancing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices.

Key dignitaries expected to grace the event include Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science and Technology, Government of India; Professor Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of DST; Professor Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur; Srikant Sastri, Chairman of the Geospatial Data Promotion & Development Committee; and ambassadors from ASEAN nations, among other senior officials and industry leaders.

Their participation highlights the strategic importance of the festival in strengthening India-ASEAN relations and accelerating innovation-driven growth.

The festival will feature a range of activities, including seminars, startup exhibitions, pitch competitions, and networking sessions, designed to foster B2B and G2G collaborations.

The interactive platform offers a unique opportunity for startups and government representatives to explore new business opportunities and partnerships.

The event will conclude with industry visits to key organisations in the Delhi-NCR region, offering participants an inside look into India's dynamic innovation ecosystem.

By facilitating meaningful dialogue and collaboration, the ASEAN-India Start-up Festival 2024 promises to catalyse the next wave of innovation, driving socio-economic development across the ASEAN and Indian regions.

(KNN Bureau)