ABB Opens New $100 Million Campus In Wisconsin Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) ABB opens new $100 million campus in Wisconsin

ABB has started the phased opening of a new $100 million campus in New Berlin, Wisconsin to increase US production capacity of industrial electric drives and service to fully meet Build America Buy America Act (BABAA) requirements.

ABB employees, elected officials, education leaders, and gathered for a ribbon cutting event to mark the first phase opening of the campus.

Brandon Spencer, president of ABB's Motion Business Area, says:“ABB is a leader in electrification and automation and the US market is an important growth engine for our business.

“Investment in this modern manufacturing facility gives ABB access to a highly qualified workforce, strengthens localized supply chains, and keeps us close to our customers.”

The need to reduce and avoid emissions is driving strong demand for ABB's electrification and automation solutions in the power, industrial, transport and building sectors. ABB empowers customers across the globe to optimize, electrify and decarbonize their operations.

Tuomo Hoysniemi, president of ABB's US Motion Business Area and Global Drive Products Division, says:“ABB is strengthening America's infrastructure and introducing new, cleaner technologies to help customers boost competitiveness while lowering their carbon footprint.

“We are also using technology to run our own factory cleaner with building design features such as solar power, geothermal heat pump and modern HVAC systems, and advanced building controls. The innovations will help ABB meet its own 2030 sustainability goals.”

While the increased footprint of the new facility will better serve ABB's future growth in the company's largest market, the highly automated production facility will be complemented by a digital Customer Experience Center and a state-of-the-art Innovation Lab to better serve customers in the United States.

By locating a warehouse distribution center on the campus, ABB will reduce transportation costs and associated emissions.

The new campus will welcome more than 700 ABB employees and is expected to add an additional 100 new jobs over the next three years.

Kelly Kling, drives site leader and head of finance for US ABB Motion Business, says:“It is important for business, government and educational institutions to work together to prepare the workforce for modern manufacturing.

“STEM education will better prepare the nation for the high demand of electrical and mechanical engineers, contractors and automation technicians. It is important for ABB, our customers, and will build a stronger America.”