International Praise For Qatari Tourism Renaissance, Diversity

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar continues to strengthen its position as a global destination through the 2024-2025 season, offering a unique experience that combines the beauty of the Arabian Gulf with luxurious services that meet the aspirations of visitors.

German Press Agency (dpa) highlighted the tourism sector in Qatar by praising the remarkable growth witnessed by the tourism sector and its role in enhancing the countrys position as a global tourist destination. The agency highlighted the efforts made by Qatar Tourism to develop the tourism infrastructure, such as modernizing Doha Port, to become a major hub for receiving luxury cruise ships, and providing exceptional experiences for visitors.

The news agency underscored the diversity of tourism offered by Qatar, which enhances the country's attractiveness to tourists from all over the world, including heritage activities such as Souq Waqif and the Museum of Islamic Art, as well as modern destinations such as Gewan and Al Maha Islands and the Lusail Winter Wonderland amusement park.

Qatar Tourism launched the 2024-2025 cruise season coinciding with the arrival of the luxury cruise ship "Resorts World One" to Doha, in a move aimed at enhancing the position of Qatar as a distinctive tourist destination in the Arabian Gulf and the rest of the world, dpa stated.

The current season would be the largest in the history of the marine tourism sector in Qatar, dpa said, as it will witness 95 cruises, including 33 partial turnaround cruises, 11 departure and return cruises, and 4 cruises arriving in Qatar for the first time. Qatar is expected to receive more than 430,000 visitors from November to April 2025.

Qatar Tourism seeks to enhance its cooperation with more international cruise lines, which contributes to stimulating growth in the tourism sector and supporting efforts to diversify the national economy in the State of Qatar. During this season, famous cruise ships such as: Mein Schiff 4, MSC Euribia, AIDAprima, Costa Smeralda, Norwegian Sky, and Celestyal Journey will dock at Doha Port, enhancing Qatars growing position as a leading global destination for cruise tourism. Qatar received 73 cruise ships and more than 347,000 visitors during the last cruise season.

Doha Port received famous international ships such as: MSC Virtuosa, Seabourn Encore, AIDAprima, Artania, Mein Schiff 2, Azamara Journey, MS Riviera, MS Hamburg, and Norwegian Dawn. Doha Port is the main destination for cruise ships coming to Qatar, and has witnessed significant development in recent years to meet international standards and ensure the provision of the best services to ships and visitors.

The port includes advanced facilities that eases the reception of large ships, including wide docks and advanced customs facilities.

The major cruise terminal at Doha Port is strategically located close to the most famous tourist attractions in Qatar, such as the National Museum of Qatar and Souq Waqif, which supports the tourist experiences of visitors arriving on board ships, and allows them to make the most of their time.

German news agency (dpa) explained that Qatar is preparing to welcome the winter season with many new tourist destinations, including Gewan Island, which is one of the most prominent of these destinations. It is located minutes away from Doha and provides visitors with a variety of recreational activities, in addition to luxury hotels and international restaurants, making it an ideal destination for families and individuals alike.

Al Maha Island also stands as a prominent and modern destination, extending over a vast area containing luxurious international restaurants and a modern amusement park - Lusail Winter Wonderland, which is an innovative and modern entertainment park with an area of 100,000 square meters with the aim of enriching the rapidly growing tourism and entertainment scene in Qatar.

The activities of Qatar International Tourism and Travel Exhibition (QTM 2024) will kick off today at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, with the aim of enhancing Qatar's position as a major destination for tourism and travel, promoting further the growing tourism industry in the country, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The three-day exhibition will address various key topics shaping the future of the tourism and travel industry.

