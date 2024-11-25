Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Second Foreign Minister Of Brunei Darussalam
Date
11/25/2024 2:08:59 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, met Monday, with Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam, Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation ties between the two countries and ways to enhance them, in addition to several topics of shared interest.
The two sides also underscored the strength of relations between the State of Qatar and Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam, which are characterized by cooperation and integration across various realms, thanks to the prudent visions of the leaders of both countries.
MENAFN25112024000067011011ID1108923863
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.