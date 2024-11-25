House Of Pops Debuts Holly Jolly Collection For The Festive Season

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) House of Pops, the region's leading all-natural and plant-based ice cream brand, is ready to make this festive season sweeter with the launch of its exclusive Holly Jolly Collection. This limited-edition range captures the nostalgic essence of the holiday season, and promises to spread a bit of cheer with every bite.

House of Pops Holly Jolly Collection

Available from the first week of December, the Holly Jolly collection features four delightful flavours inspired by festive favourites. Each pop is crafted to evoke warm memories while staying true to House of Pops ' commitment to all-natural ingredients, free from refined sugar, and completely plant-based. Whether you're indulging yourself or looking for the perfect gift, this limited-edition collection is here to add a touch of magic to the season.

The Holly Jolly collection includes Mint Choco Chip, a refreshing twist on the classic mint chocolate chip flavour that's loved worldwide. Choco Chimney Orange blends the richness of dark chocolate with zesty orange for a festive indulgence that's reminiscent of holiday desserts. Cinnamon Citrus Wonderland pairs the warmth of cinnamon with creamy organic coconut and a hint of orange, bringing the ultimate seasonal comfort. Finally, Jingle Berry Kiwi adds a fruity flair to the lineup, with a playful mix of strawberry and kiwi.

For those seeking the perfect seasonal gift, the Holly Jolly collection is available online in limited-edition holiday packaging, designed to be a delightful surprise for family, friends or even office Secret Santa exchanges. A box of five festive pops is priced at just AED 85 and can be conveniently ordered online. Alternatively, individual pops can be purchased at any of House of Pops' beachfront locations across the UAE throughout December.

Mazen Kanaan, Co-founder of House of Pops, shares his excitement for the launch, "We love celebrating the seasons with pops that perfectly capture the spirit of the moment. This festive season, we've drawn inspiration from the nostalgic flavours that many in the UAE hold dear, like mint choco chip and choco orange. And true to our values, these holiday favourites are crafted with all-natural, plant-based ingredients to bring happiness with every pop."

The Holly Jolly collection embodies House of Pops' mission to spread happiness, one pop at a time. Whether it's the joyful nostalgia of classic flavours or the thoughtful gift of sustainable treats, this collection is set to make the season merrier for everyone.

Celebrate the holiday season with House of Pops and experience the magic of their Holly Jolly collection. Visit the website to order your festive box, or stop by a beachside kiosk to indulge in the spirit of the season.

About House of Pops

House of Pops is on a mission to spread happiness sourced from nature, one pop at a time. Our all natural, five ingredient snack pops are high in fruit content and crafted with love. Our products are 100% natural, following UAE consumer demand for healthier, tasty snacks and treats. We are committed to a "good for you and the environment" product where sustainability comes at the core of our value offering: Our packaging is plastic free and the uniforms of our promoters are made from recycled plastic bottles.