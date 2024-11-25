Final Opportunity To Apply For PG&E Resilience Hubs Grants To Help Communities Address Climate And Disaster Needs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Total of $400,000 in Funding; Deadline to Apply is Jan. 31, 2025

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific and Electric Company (PG&E) is accepting applications for its Resilience Hubs Grant program. A total of $400,000 is available for local projects and initiatives for climate resilience projects supporting communities PG&E serves. To be eligible, applicants must be a governmental organization (tribal included), educational institution, or 501(c)3 nonprofit.

The PG&E Resilience Hubs Grant program helps communities create a physical space or set of resources that supports community resilience - such as access to power, shelter, and information - to climate-driven disruptions, including wildfires and safety-driven power shutoffs. Once developed, these "resilience hubs" also can be accessed year-round as a community resource.

The city of Richmond, a prior grant recipient, used the funding to create a community space powered by renewable energy that provides shade, electricity and local resources for at-risk community members during extreme weather events. [See a video

of the Richmond Resilience Hub project.]

Through the program, PG&E will award $400,000 in total grants next year: Four at the $25,000 level (a combined $100,000) and three at the $100,000 level (a combined $300,000). These grants are funded by PG&E Corporation shareholders as part of PG&E's investments in statewide wildfire resiliency and response, in accordance with a mandate from the California Public Utilities Commission.

"It takes all of us working together to help build climate resilience and protect our communities - we need to think globally and act locally," said Carla Peterman, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer for PG&E Corporation. "We're proud that our Resilience Hubs Grant program assists and empowers the hometowns we serve to create programs that are innovative, sustainable and equitable. These locally driven strategies benefit our communities and our customers and can be replicated in other communities."

The deadline for applications is Jan. 31, 2025, and grant awards are expected to be announced in the spring. This is the final year of the grant program, which will expire after 2025 funding is distributed.

Priority will be given to projects that address the needs of disadvantaged and/or vulnerable communities. Strategies and solutions resulting from the grants will be made publicly available to help all communities and encourage local and regional partnerships.

Resilience Hub proposals may include conducting feasibility studies to assess resilience hub needs through local engagement, as well as planning and design of physical spaces. They could also include mobile resources to provide community resilience, or retrofits of existing buildings or structures to support community resilience. See a list of past recipients and awarded projects and submit an application .

