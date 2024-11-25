Gushcloud Studios To Produce Asian Psychological Folk Horror Film Slated For International Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lihim Na Luha (Secret Cries) celebrates multiple wins at the QCinema 2024 Project Market

From left_QCinema Artistic Director Ed Lejano, Gushcloud Global Head of Content Darlene Malimas, Lihim Na Luha Writer-Director Eileen Cabiling, QCinema Foundation Executive Director Liza Dino-Seguerra, and QCinema Foundation President Manet Dayrit

- Darlene Catly Malimas, Global Head of ContentPHILIPPINES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lihim Na Luha (Secret Cries), starring Jericho Rosales as lead actor, celebrates multiple wins at the QCinema 2024 Project Market. Gushcloud Studios, the film and TV division of Gushcloud International, joins forces with Filipino-American writer-director Eileen Cabiling to bring the drama-folk horror film to life. This endeavor strengthens Gushcloud's commitment to crafting Asian-led narratives that educate, entertain, and resonate with audiences worldwide.This captivating project earned the Nathan Studios Development Grant worth USD 4,500 and a CMB Discovery Equipment Rental Award valued at USD 17,000. These accolades spotlight the film's potential to redefine storytelling through innovative narratives rooted in Asian culture and universal themes.About the FilmSet for production in late 2025, Lihim Na Luha is already garnering attention for its unique combination of drama and folk horror. The film delves into the complexities of a father-daughter bond, addiction recovery, and identity, woven together with a tragic love story between a human and a Filipino vampire (aswang). Exploring themes of redemption, coming-of-age, and acceptance, it promises to resonate with diverse audiences, from fans of Asian cinema, folklore and horror.The Visionaries BehindAt the helm of Lihim Na Luha's global team is Eileen Cabiling, an award-winning filmmaker with an extensive career in Hollywood. Known for crafting emotionally resonant narratives, her portfolio includes numerous acclaimed works, blending universal themes with unique cultural perspectives. Cabiling's short film Basurero premiered at the 2019 Busan International Film Festival, won the Philippine Movie Press' Best Short Film award in 2021, and screened at prestigious festivals worldwide, including Edinburgh, San Francisco and LA Asian Pacific.Her TV series Pamilya was showcased at the 2022 Gotham International Project Market, and her co-written screenplay LOVE VISA was a 2023 Sundance Catalyst Fund finalist and a 2024 SFFILM Rainin Grant finalist. An award-winning Fellow of the American Film Institute and recipient of the ABC/Walt Disney Talent Fellowship, Cabiling has worked with major global studios like Disney/ABC, MTV Networks, Discovery Latin America and ABSCBN Global, solidifying her reputation as a storyteller of international acclaim.Producer Darlene Catly Malimas, Gushcloud's Global Head of Content, brings her extensive expertise to the project. With a distinguished track record that includes producing Netflix-featured films like Bliss and How She Left Me, the Independent Spirit Award-nominated Lingua Franca, and the 2023 SXSW Grand Jury Prize winner Raging Grace, Malimas has consistently delivered impactful content celebrated at both local and international festivals. This marks her second collaboration with Cabiling, further solidifying her role as a driving force behind Gushcloud's expansion into premium entertainment content.Adding star power is Southeast Asia's renowned actor Jericho Rosales, whose acclaimed roles in Baler, Alagwa, and Basurero and much anticipated Sellblock.Rounding out the team is South Korea's Jae Hyuk Lee, whose exceptional work in lighting and cinematography includes Okja, Pachinko, Escape from Mogadishu, and Butterfly. His expertise will elevate the atmospheric folk horror aesthetic of Lihim Na Luha, ensuring a visually arresting and emotionally evocative experience.Gushcloud's Frontier for Scripted and Unscripted ContentLihim Na Luha represents Gushcloud's vision to harness intellectual property in film and TV to produce content that transcends borders. With a slate spanning scripted narratives and high-profile documentaries on iconic personalities, Gushcloud Studios is carving its niche in premium content.“Gushcloud is solidifying its position as a leader in entertainment, and Lihim na Luha marks an exciting beginning in building momentum for our scripted projects,” says Darlene Catly Malimas as she leads the charge for Gushcloud Studios.“As we expand into premium mainstream content, we are dedicated to creating stories that not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide. With Lihim na Luha and our other international scripted and unscripted projects paving the way, Gushcloud Studios is poised to redefine global Asian entertainment and leave a meaningful cultural legacy.”With Lihim na Luha aiming for a festival run in 2026, the project is set to captivate audiences worldwide, establishing Gushcloud Studios as a global storytelling powerhouse.For more information, visit gushcloud.###About Gushcloud InternationalGushcloud International is a global creator and IP management and licensing company powered by AI. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With over 300 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 12 offices globally including Australia, Greater China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, and Vietnam.

...

