MEXC Raises The Bar: Supercar Giveaway Boosted To 12,000,000 USDT!

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, one of the world's foremost platforms, has unveiled a major upgrade to its ongoing "Supercar Giveaway " event. In response to overwhelming user enthusiasm, MEXC has increased the prize pool from 10,000,000 USDT to 12,000,000 USDT, with expanded prizes and a lower participation threshold. This upgrade aims to provide an even more premium experience for users worldwide, offering more participants the chance to win greater rewards.

Prize Pool Upgraded to 12,000,000 USDT

The MEXC Supercar Giveaway has seen remarkable participation since registration opened on November 13, attracting over 50,000 registered users within just three days . By November 18, when the event officially launched, an unprecedented 78,000 users had signed up, setting a new milestone for the industry.

In recognition of users' enthusiastic support, MEXC has increased the prize pool from the originally announced 10,000,000 USDT to an impressive 12,000,000 USDT, now among the largest in the industry. The grand prize has been upgraded to include a luxury supercar worth 500,000 USDT, alongside newly added high-end rewards such as a Tesla Model Y, Rolex Sea-Dweller, Louis Vuitton and Hermès bags, an Apple product bundle (MacBook, iPhone, Apple Watch), and substantial Futures bonuses.

To further enhance the experience, a new rewards milestone has been introduced: if 200,000 participants register, the full 12,000,000 USDT prize pool will be unlocked, increasing opportunities for users to win exclusive rewards.

Three Reward Segments: Daily Prizes, Weekly Prizes, Grand Prizes

Daily Prizes: Guaranteed Win with Every Scratch



Trade a total of 50,000 USDT to receive a scratch card, up to 10 scratch cards daily. Each card guarantees a reward, with Futures bonuses of up to 2,024 USDT.

Weekly Surprises: Rewards for Everyone



Accumulate 4,000,000 USDT in weekly trading volume to unlock one spin on the prize wheel, with up to 5 spins each week. Each spin guarantees a prize, with Futures bonuses of up to 5,000 USDT.

Ultimate Grand Prize: A Supercar Could Be Yours



For every 20,000,000 USDT in accumulated trading volume during the event, users will receive one lucky lottery ticket. Each ticket increases the chance to win exclusive grand prizes, including:



Tycoon Prize: A luxury Supercar worth 500,000 USDT. Elite Prize and Expert Prize: Tesla Model Y, Rolex Sea-Dweller Timepiece, Louis Vuitton & Hermès bags, an Apple product bundle (MacBook, iPhone, Apple Watch), and substantial Futures bonuses.

Fair and Transparent Lottery Rules

To ensure fairness, MEXC will use the first Bitcoin block hash value after 12:00 on December 17, 2024 (UTC), with the last 5 digits determining the winning numbers. Users can verify the results on blockchain.com.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is dedicated to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Known for its extensive selection of trending tokens, airdrop opportunities, and low fees, MEXC serves over 30 million users across 170+ countries. With a focus on accessibility and efficiency, our advanced trading platform appeals to both new traders and seasoned investors alike. MEXC provides a seamless, secure, and rewarding gateway to the world of digital assets.

