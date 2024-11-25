HHRD Launches $1.08 Million Campaign To Provide Life-Saving Winter Relief For Vulnerable Communities Worldwide

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) has launched its 2024 Winter Relief Campaign, a $1.08 million initiative dedicated to delivering life-saving provisions to over 78,000 vulnerable individuals facing the harsh winter season.

As winter deepens, countless families worldwide, including refugees enduring temporary shelter conditions, face life-threatening challenges due to exposure to extreme cold. From displaced families in Gaza enduring freezing temperatures to refugees in tents across Afghanistan, Syria, and Yemen, these communities lack sufficient resources for survival in severe winter climates. Your support can help prevent suffering by providing the essentials they need to endure the winter months.

HHRD's Winter Relief Campaign provides critical resources, such as warm clothing, blankets, and shelter essentials, to the most vulnerable. Every contribution helps to address the urgent needs of individuals and families, equipping them with the means to stay warm, healthy, and safe through the coldest months.

Beyond basic essentials, HHRD's Winter Campaign focuses on restoring dignity and comfort by delivering hygiene kits, hot meals, and community support. Join HHRD's mission to spread warmth and compassion worldwide by participating in the 2024 Winter Relief Campaign. Together, we can build a sense of global solidarity, connecting individuals in a united commitment to provide warmth, empathy, and life-saving support.

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating (100/100 score) from Charity Navigator over the past 12 years. For more information, please visit or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040.

