Mobilex Unveils Unbeatable Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals: Lock In Affordable Unlimited Plans And Score The Moto G Play 2024 At A Steal

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileX , the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money, is rolling out massive savings for Black Friday and Monday, giving both new and existing customers a chance to lock in unbeatable unlimited wireless plans and snag the moto g play 2024 bundle at an incredible discount.

Starting today, customers can lock in MobileX's Unlimited 10 plan for just $14.88/month* or the Unlimited plan for $24.88/month* and these plans are guaranteed through December 1, 2025. But it gets even better: loyal MobileX customers already on these plans will automatically benefit from the savings, ensuring that everyone can celebrate the season with extra cash in their pockets. These exclusive offers are available through December 2, 2024 on the MobileX iOS /Android apps, mymobilex , Walmart or in approximately 3,700 Walmart stores.

But that's not all. MobileX is sweetening the deal with a limited-time discount on the moto g play 2024 - now available for just $99 (down from $129). This bundle, which includes a fully unlocked moto g play 2024 preloaded with the MobileX app and a MobileX SIM Kit, is the perfect gift for tech lovers looking to pair a cutting-edge device with MobileX's flexible, low-cost wireless plans. The moto g play 2024 bundle discount is exclusively available through the MobileX iOS /Android apps and mymobilex until December 2, 2024.

"This holiday season, we're not just offering discounts or one-month free line gimmicks, we're redefining what value means in wireless," said Peter Adderton, Founder and CEO of MobileX. "MobileX is all about putting customers first-whether it's helping new users save with our best-in-market rates or rewarding our loyal customers for their trust. By locking in these deals now, we're giving everyone the gift of long-term savings and unparalleled flexibility."

MobileX's one-of-a-kind app-based service leverages AI to help users easily understand and manage their data needs, offering flexible plans that cut costs without compromising speed or quality, including:



Unlimited 10: MobileX's Unlimited 10 plan currently offers 10GB (regularly 5GB) of high-speed data for $14.88 per month*, including unlimited talk and text. Customers can lock in this plan through December 1, 2025. Unlimited: MobileX's Unlimited plan currently offers truly unlimited (regularly 30GB) high-speed data with no caps, for $24.88 per month*. This plan eliminates all data restrictions making it one of the most affordable truly unlimited options available-no throttling, no hidden limits, just uninterrupted data access at full speed. It also includes unlimited international calling and texting to over 90 countries including Mexico and Canada at no additional cost. Customers can lock in this plan through December 1, 2025.

For more information on MobileX's plans and Terms and Conditions of Service, including its fair use policy, visit mymobilex .

*Prices do not include applicable taxes and government surcharges.

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit mymobilex.

