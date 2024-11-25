Raise The Roof: Shamrock Roofing & Construction Moved To OKC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Garen ArmstrongOKC, OK, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Garen Armstrong, Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing and Construction , says "Shamrock Roofing is super excited to open a new office in OKC. Originating in Kansas City in 1977, we are building the Shamrock name across the country. Oklahoma is a great state to work in and add to the Shamrock Nation.”Recently making the list of Top 100 Roofing Companies in the nation, Shamrock is also honored as one of the Kansas City Business Journal's“KC Fast 50” Shamrock Roofing and Construction has doubled in size year over year for the past four years, which could not have happened without faithful customers and a dedicated team of Shamrock Roofers. Shamrock Roofing has expanded throughout the country with 13 other service locations, reaching from its headquarters in Kansas City to Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, and Texas.Shamrock is known for caring for their local community through Cars 4 Heros, Roof Giveaways, and Scholarships for students. Garen Armstrong, Executive Director, and heart transplant survivor, carries on the legacy his father started 47 years ago. "We pledge excellence and compassion with every shingle we lay and every community program we support. That's what we are bringing to Oklahoma City," says Garen Armstrong.Armstrong has an optimistic view of the future: "After my heart transplant, I realized how short life is! I want to get better every day and bigger every year! We're excited to continue to grow our presence in Oklahoma.” Now, OKC can count on Shamrock Roofing and Construction for reliable, professional roof repair and replacement. A+ rated with the BBB, Shamrock contractors are Corning Platinum Preferred, offering free estimates and maintenance programs to residential and commercial properties. Shamrock Roofing and Construction is prepared for action after inclement weather and on-call for new roof construction in the greater Oklahoma City area.About Shamrock Roofing and ConstructionKnown for its uncompromising dedication to never cutting corners, Shamrock Roofing and Construction has been in business since 1977. The Shamrock Cares Program is devoted to the community with quarterly roof giveaways to military families, the sponsor of a local soccer team, and provider of the annual“Put the Unity in the Community” scholarship, Shamrock Roofing and Construction is already planning fresh ways to invest and to give back to our new hometown.

